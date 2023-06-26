Isabella Merlino of Greensburg is among the 69 Thiel College student-athletes named to The Presidents’ Athletic Conference spring 2023 academic honor roll, the Greenville campus reported Thursday.
The PAC academic honor roll recognizes “student-athletes on varsity sports teams who have earned a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale during their semester of competition.”
Merlino is a senior studying early childhood, special education and a member of the women’s indoor track & field and the women’s outdoor track & field teams. Merlino, formerly of Oakdale, is a graduate of West Allegheny High School.
For the full list, go to https://bit.ly/thielPAChonorrolls23.
