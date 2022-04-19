The 37 members of the first class of Thiel College’s new Physician Assistant Studies program attended a ceremony to receive their white coats on Saturday, April 2, the Greenville campus reported Monday.
Garrett Mang of Greensburg received a white coat as part of the ceremony.
The traditional use of white coats in medical professions began around the start of the 20th century. Prior to that time, doctors primarily wore black coats, which is a color often negatively associated with filth, sickness and death. The switch to white coats promoted a symbol of safety and cleanliness, but also a sense of compassion and honor in the relationship between patients and medical professionals. Now, when a medical provider wears a white coat, it shows they are trustworthy because they have the necessary training and expertise to provide medical care and advice. The white coats these students received represent their completion of the first half of their studies in the 27-month Physician Assistant program at the college.
“We are so proud of the wonderful group of students who represent our Inaugural Cohort for the Physician Assistant Program,” said Lynn Williams, M.D., the founding program director. “Even amidst the incredible workload required to become a P.A., this class has embraced their diversity and supported each other to create a truly exceptional cohort.”
During the ceremony, as part of the opening remarks, Thiel President Susan Traverso, Ph.D., reminded the students of their significance to the college as the inaugural class of physician assistant students.
“Your program and the other graduate programs are a historic moment at Thiel,” she said. Although the college has existed since 1866, never before has it had a program such as this one that focuses on developing future medical professionals.
“I also have to thank our amazing faculty who bring years of experience and a true desire to teach the next generation of health care providers,” Williams said. “We are all grateful to be part of this exciting new chapter in Thiel’s history.”
