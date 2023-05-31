Katherine Andrews of Ligonier served as a student host during Hofstra University’s 13th presidential conference, “The Barack Obama Presidency: Hope and Change,” in April, the Hempstead, New York, campus announced over the weekend.
Andrews and fellow students were on hand to assist visiting scholars, journalists and government officials, who were at Hofstra to discuss the administration, policy making and legacy of Barack Obama.
Conference guests included Senior Adviser to the President Valerie Jarrett, White House Chief of Staff and U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew, White House Director of Legislative Affairs Philip M. Schiliro and Chief White House correspondent for The New York Times Peter Baker.
“The Barack Obama Presidency: Hope and Change” was presented by the Hofstra Cultural Center, the Peter S. Kalikow Center for the Study of the American Presidency and the Peter S. Kalikow School of Government, Public Policy and International Affairs, in conjunction with the Barack Obama Presidential Library, National Archives and Records Administration, and the Obama Foundation.
The event continued “Hofstra’s long and distinguished tradition of hosting conferences on the administrations of every U.S. president since the university’s founding in 1935, from Franklin Delano Roosevelt forward. The university has published articles and commentary from every conference, which have become standard scholarly volumes and early oral histories of each presidency.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.