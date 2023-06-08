Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York, Tuesday announced it “congratulates the students named to the spring 2023 dean’s list for their outstanding academic achievement.
“Students must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the dean’s list.”
Hofstra students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area to be honored include:
Katherine Andrews, a dance major from Ligonier, and
Giovanna Dexter, a biology major from Mount Pleasant.
