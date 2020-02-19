History Dinner Theater March 6 at St. Vincent

The Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery at St. Vincent College continues its History Dinner Theater series at 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, when it will present “African-American Soldiers and the American Revolution” in the Fred M. Rogers Center on the Unity Township campus.
Presented by Joe Becton of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, the program will focus on the struggles African-American soldiers experienced during early Colonial America in the 1700s. A compelling story about the forgotten services of black soldiers, guests will also learn about how black soldiers played an important role in the birth of a nation, the reasons for the war, conditions of camp life, what equipment was used and of the heroic figure Jack Sisson.
The program will address the fight for African-American inclusion in the army, the establishment of an all-African-American regiment at Valley Forge and the abolishment of that regiment ordered by Gen. George Washington. The story may be told through song, demonstration, activity, poetic pieces or a Q&A with the audience.
Becton is a member of the Pennsylvania Historical Society and the Association for the Study of African-American History and Life. He is also the co-founder of the Third Regiment of United States Colored Troops Civil War re-enactors and the First Rhode Island regiment of American Revolutionary War re-enactors. Becton’s research at Valley Forge also helped the Delta Sigma Theta sorority erect a monument in honor of the Patriots of African Descent in 1993.
Becton developed a passion for history through his father, a history and social studies teacher in the Philadelphia school system. He first received associate degrees in social science and social work from Reading Area Community College. From there, Becton took his passion for history and earned a bachelor’s degree in history education from the University of West Florida. Since then, he has worked in a wide range of jobs. Becton has been a Marine, counselor, teacher, park ranger and the director of visitor services. He currently works at Independence National History Park as a park ranger supervisor and was the director of visitor services at Historic Fort Mifflin. Besides history, Becton has developed a love for music and instruments. He plays 18th-, 19th- and 20th-century instruments and leads the Cobalt Blues Band. Becton and his wife have five children and three grandchildren.
Attendees of the March 6 performance will have the dinner selection choice of roasted vegetable Wellington or seared salmon with minted blood orange champagne sauce. Each entrée will be served with a salad, side dishes, soup and dessert.
Tickets are $65 per adult, $10 for children under 12 and $35 for students with valid IDs. Discount group rates for parties of 10 or more are $45 per person.
Tickets will be on sale through Feb. 28.
For more information or to order tickets, call 724-805-2177 or visit http://mccarlgallery.org/events.
Zakiya Moses is an SVC sophomore communication major from Washington, D.C.
