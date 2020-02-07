St. Vincent College President the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, Wednesday announced that Hempfield Area High School seniors Brennen Novotney and Jacob Rzempoluch were awarded four-year, full-tuition scholarships as winners of St. Vincent College’s 39th annual Wimmer Scholarship Competition.
This four-year scholarship that covers all tuition is valued at approximately $145,000.
Novotney and Rzempoluch were presented their scholarship awards Wednesday afternoon in “prize patrol” fashion at Hempfield Area High School by Christina Andrae, St. Vincent College associate director of admission.
• Novotney, a native of Greensburg, has been accepted into St. Vincent College’s Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing with plans to major in biochemistry, while he has also been accepted into Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine’s early acceptance program. A four-year honor student, AP scholar and member of Hempfield’s enrichment program, Novotney serves as secretary of the National Honor Society, while he is also a member of the Science National Honor Society and Interact Club. He is a four-year member of the Hempfield cross-country team and has played on the Spartan tennis team, while this spring, he is competing in track and field. Active in the community, he has volunteered at Feeding the Spirit, Outdoor Odyssey, the Salvation Army, You’ve Got a Friend Day and at Redstone Highlands senior living community.
Novotney’s parents, Nathan and Theresa, as well as his grandfather, Frank, are all graduates of St. Vincent College, while he has two younger brothers, Colton and Justin, and one younger sister, Gianna. They are members of the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Catholic parish in Greensburg.
• Rzempoluch has been accepted into the St. Vincent College School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and is considering studying Spanish. The Greensburg native is in Hempfield’s enrichment program and is a four-year honor student and member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and the Interact Club, while competing for four years on the Hempfield cross-country and track and field teams. As a youth, Rzempoluch was an active member of the Boy Scouts, having served as senior patrol leader and earning the rank of Eagle Scout, and is now a registered leader of his former troop.
The son of Michael and Tammi Rzempoluch, he has a younger sister, Jeanna, and is also a member of the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Catholic parish, where he was an altar server and active in youth ministry.
The Wimmer Scholarship program is named after Archabbot Boniface Wimmer, who founded St. Vincent College in 1846 as the first Benedictine college in the U.S. The program recognizes “high school students with outstanding academic abilities and encourages them to pursue a quality undergraduate education at St. Vincent College.”
The scholarship winners are based on “their performance of a written examination administered at St. Vincent in November. Students who participated in this year’s exam were college-bound and met the academic qualifications of a minimum 3.25 grade point average and 1170 SAT/24 ACT.”
