Hannah Patrick of Ligonier graduated with a bachelor of science in business and economics degree with a major in marketing from Lehigh University in fall 2019, the Bethlehem campus reported Thursday.
Lehigh has five colleges — College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education, College of Health, and the Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
