High Point University, High Point, North Carolina, has notified Hannah Nemanic of Unity Township that she qualified for the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester by maintaining a 3.5 GPA (grade-point avereage) or higher, marking the third consecutive semester she attained this honor.
She also has been inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society and The National Society of Leadership and Success.
The 2018 Greater Latrobe Senior High School alumna is majoring in political science and minoring in criminology and technical writing.
Her parents are Joe and Ann Nemanic of Unity Township.
