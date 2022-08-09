Hannah Nemanic of Unity Township graduated summa cum laude as an Honors and Presidential Scholar on May 7, 2022, from High Point University, High Point, North Carolina, HPU announced over the weekend.
Nemanic received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science with minors in criminal justice and public & professional writing.
She will attend the University of Richmond School of Law on a full three-year scholarship in the fall.
During her undergraduate time at High Point, she attained the dean’s list for eight consecutive semesters, was a member of Phi Sigma Alpha, Alpha Chi Omega sorority, Alpha Lambda Delta Honors Society, National Society of Leadership and Success, and an executive board member and Student Government Association representative for Phi Alpha Delta fraternity.
Nemanic received departmental honors during graduation and was named Outstanding Graduating Senior in Political Science. She also is a published editor for the Journal of Creative and Scholarly Works.
Daughter of Joseph and Ann Nemanic of Unity Township, Hannah is a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper.
Students also must indicate which newspaper should receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the info for verification.
