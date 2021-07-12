High Point University, High Point, North Carolina, has notified Hannah Nemanic of Unity Township that she is among students who qualified for the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester by maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher.
Nemanic, an honors and Presidential Scholars junior, has attained the dean’s list for the sixth consecutive semester. She is a political science major and carries a minor in criminal justice and public and professional writing.
During the spring 2021 semester, Nemanic was selected as one of only six HPU students to Phi Sigma Alpha, the national political science honor society. She is a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, Alpha Lambda Delta Honors Society, National Society of Leadership and Success, and is an executive board member and Student Government Association representative for Phi Alpha Delta fraternity.
Nemanic also is a published editor for the Journal of Creative and Scholarly Works, http://www.highpoint.edu/urcw/hpu-journal/
Daughter of Joe and Ann Nemanic of Unity Township, Hannah is a 2018 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
