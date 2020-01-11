Haley Solan of Acme has been named to Alvernia University’s dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester, the Reading campus reported Friday.
As a senior in the fall, Solan studied occupational therapy at Alvernia and is a graduate of Geibel Catholic High School.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, Alvernia students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.