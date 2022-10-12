Growth Through Knowledge and Understanding to discuss impact of gender-based violence on women

The next Growth Through Knowledge and Understanding event on Wednesday, Oct. 12, will discuss “The Impact of Gender-Based Violence on Women,” Pitt-Greensburg announced Tuesday.
Kristin Malone-Bodair, M.Ed., MAT, the Education Outreach program manager for the Blackburn Center, will lead the discussion.
This is the third of five speakers scheduled for the series that is sponsored by the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition. This year, the speakers explore the lived experiences of people who have traditionally been the targets of biases and hate crimes, which forces them to become marginalized in our society. In addition to the topics of race, gender, sexual orientation and religion, the series will also share the experiences of people who have been victims of crime, people with physical and mental disabilities, and people who have been incarcerated.
“The feedback that we have received so far has been outstanding,” said Al Thiel, director of the Student Center and Student Involvement at Pitt-Greensburg and a member of the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition board of trustees. “Folks have appreciated hearing from experts and being able to learn about the topics from someone other than victims of this hate or bias. The first step to progress is education, and so far this series has been nothing but a success.”
The series is offered virtually and is free. Participants must register to receive the Zoom log-in information.
https://pitt.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kmuhqF-sQqikz-DSo_W2pA
Each session will begin at 7 p.m. with an anticipated length of 45 minutes to 60 minutes.
As the Education Outreach manager, Malone-Bodair (her, hers, she) oversees the education awareness and prevention programming in Westmoreland County K-12th grades, higher education institutions and underserved populations, as well as focusing on community outreach. She currently trains all staff and volunteers in Crisis Intervention Counseling. Such training prepares all crisis counselors to respond in a trauma-informed manner to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other crimes, including human trafficking.
She has worked as an organizational consultant for nonprofit organizations, trainer, teacher and school administrator (pre-K-eighth) over the past 26 years. Malone- Bodair holds a bachelor’s degree from Case Western Reserve University, an M.Ed. from Kent State University and MAT in communications from PennWest California.
“When developing this series it was important to us to focus on the lived experiences of people who traditionally have been the targets of biases and hate crimes thus becoming marginalized in society,” said Thiel. “It was also important that we were finding outside experts to talk about these experiences so that victims were not being forced to relive their trauma.”
“We want attendees to be able to attend and participate in the sessions as learners, not as observers of what has happened to someone in their community or as a show of support to a victim,” said Carlotta Paige, founder and co-chair of the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition. “There have been too many times in which those who have been the target of biases and hate crimes also then must be their strongest (and maybe only) advocate. It is the responsibility of a society to be educated about and advocate for those who have been marginalized in the past.”
The remaining fall 2022 speaker schedule:
· Wednesday, Oct. 19 – “Hate What I’ve Done. Support What I Can Become,” presented by Tim Holler, Ph.D., associate professor of criminal justice at Pitt-Greensburg and director of the Community Arts and Reintegration Project.
· Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Physical and Mental Disabilities (planning still in process).
For additional information, contact Paige at westmorelanddiversitycoalition@gmail.com or Thiel at ajt58@pitt.edu.
