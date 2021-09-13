This fall’s incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa – a group that includes Emily Tain of Greensburg – has yet again topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade-point average, at 3.81, than any previous class, the Iowa City, Iowa, campus announced Friday.
The average high school GPA for the classes of 2024 and 2023 were 3.78 and 3.76, respectively.
Tain is majoring in distance and online nondegree in Iowa’s University College.
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper.
Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the info for verification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.