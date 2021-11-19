Grace Keslar of Mount Pleasant has been named to the summer 2021 trimester dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa, Palmer announced Thursday.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport; San Jose, California, and Port Orange, Florida.
