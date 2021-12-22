GLSHS alumnus earns Ph.D. at Penn State

Tyler D. Ridder of Unity Township graduated with his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from The Pennsylvania State University on Saturday, Dec. 18, at main campus.
Eric J. Barron, Ph.D., president of the university, presided over the afternoon ceremony in Bryce Jordan Center on campus, according to the commencement program.
Ridder also graduated from Penn State main campus with the following degrees: 2014, BS, electrical engineering, and 2016, MS, electrical engineering.
Tyler is a 2010 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, where he played varsity ice hockey and won three state championships.
He is now employed as a research engineer at the Applied Research Laboratory at Penn State University, State College.
His parents, Dan and Lisa Ridder, reside in Unity Township.
