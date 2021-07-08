GL graduate earns Merit Scholarship

Ariana Harr of Latrobe is the recipient of a Merit Scholarship from the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
UPG said this scholarship is renewable for the next four years, providing the student meets the scholarship criteria. Pitt-Greensburg offered $7.5 million in scholarships to students this past year.
Harr has been accepted as a member of the 2021 freshman class and plans to major in nursing. The daughter of Joseph Harr and Karla Harr, Ariana graduated in June from Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
