The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students during the institute’s 260th commencement exercises May 7-8 at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the Atlanta campus reported this week.
Two are from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area:
Keturah Mort of Greensburg (15601) — Bachelor of science in biomedical engineering with highest honors.
David Adams of Greensburg (15601) — Bachelor of science in biomedical engineering with highest honors.
