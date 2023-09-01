Geneva College, Beaver Falls, this week announced three new academic programs: Public Health, Game Development, and User Experience (UX) Design.
These academic programs are "high-demand fields that our graduates can succeed and serve in," according to the email release from the Beaver County campus.
President Calvin Troup, Ph.D., stated, "We are pleased to offer new majors in high-need public service and cutting-edge technological fields. We are grateful for the opportunity to launch these new programs with support through our new partnership with Rize Education."
In partnership with other colleges and Rize Education, students will experience a variety of specialized classes from industry experts, in addition to Geneva's biblically based, liberal arts curriculum. This combination will allow students to receive "a rigorous education rooted in Geneva's legacy and produce high-quality work as they learn from those at the top of their fields."
Melinda Stephens, provost, professor of chemistry, said, "These programs are exciting additions to our academic offerings. These innovative majors are designed to empower our students for the future and prepare them for dynamic careers in today's evolving job market."
The skills and competencies gained in these programs will allow Geneva students to "engage in the modern world faithfully, creatively, and courageously as they pursue their academic and career callings."
Geneva's new Public Health program, in collaboration with Rize, utilizes experts from The World Health Organization to develop a program focused on the real-world problems facing our planet, using state-of-the-art and project-based coursework. Graduates from the Public Health program will be poised to impact the world around them.
The Game Development program was built in collaboration with Unity Technologies — the No. 1 most used video game engine in the world — to focus on portfolio-building coursework and project-based learning. Centered on real-world lessons learned from industry partners, this new program ensures students are learning precisely the knowledge, skills and tools that are in highest demand for game developers across the globe.
Additionally, through the User Experience (UX) Design program students will develop a robust portfolio before graduating through the project-based curriculum. Web Designer jobs are expected to grow 13% over the decade and this new program can provide an ideal degree for creatives looking to quickly start in the workplace upon graduation and make a difference in their field.
Prospective students can begin enrolling in these programs now for a launch during the 2024-25 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.