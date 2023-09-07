As the Geneva College community celebrates its 175th anniversary, it announced plans to launch the Geneva Tuition Promise.
The Geneva Tuition Promise ensures that all eligible Pennsylvania students from families with income less than $70,000 annually will pay no undergraduate tuition at Geneva College starting with the incoming class in the fall of 2024.
To be eligible for the Geneva Tuition Promise a student must have a complete application for admissions by March 1, 2024, have official residency in Pennsylvania, and be eligible to receive any amount of Pell Grant.
"We know that college affordability is a primary concern for families today," Willem de Ruijter MAHE '14, vice president of enrollment and marketing, announced in an email release Tuesday. "We also know that Geneva has long been one of the most affordable options for Christian higher education. By launching the Geneva Tuition Promise we are doubling down on that legacy and are continuing to work towards making a rigorous Christian education accessible for all."
Geneva Tuition Promise ensures that "quality independent Christian higher education is within reach for every Pennsylvania family. The outcomes of a Geneva College education are clear - our graduates serve as faithful and fruitful leaders across the globe as judges, teachers, engineers, community leaders, analysts and more. Within six months of graduating, over 93% of our graduates are employed or in graduate school.
"While the outcomes and value of a Geneva education are evident — there is a national recognition that college is a significant investment. Finances are an ever-increasing barrier to many students accessing the type of Christian education that Geneva offers. As part of Geneva's ministry of education, we are taking steps that allow all Pennsylvania families to benefit from the expectational outcomes of a Geneva education. In addition to launching the Geneva Tuition Promise for new Pennsylvania students starting in the fall of 2024, Geneva is also advancing the affordability of Geneva College for all students. Beginning in the fall of 2024 the highest achieving academic students can receive up to $20,000 annually totaling $80,000 over four years, an aid increase of over 14% toward the completion of their Geneva degree."
Calvin Troup '83, Ph.D., president, said in the release, "Geneva College has a long history of producing outstanding Pennsylvania graduates who are leaders in our communities locally, regionally and internationally. The Geneva Tuition Promise invites students from all over Pennsylvania to consider studying at Geneva College, where they will be prepared for lives of fruitful and faithful service to God and neighbor.
"As an academic community that seeks to serve Christ in all that we do, we are thankful for strong fiscal leadership and stewardship from boards and alumni that has put Geneva in a position that allows us to launch the Geneva Tuition Promise and ensure that we can extend Geneva's ministry of education to many more students in the years to come."
