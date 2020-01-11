Geneva College, Beaver Falls, Friday announced the dean’s list of undergraduate students for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for this recognition, students in traditional programs “must earn a GPA (grade-point average) of at least 3.6 while passing 12 credit hours or more.”
Qualifiers from the Bulletin coverage area are:
Latrobe — Jared Shean, engineering major
Acme — Julie Fetter, human services
Blairsville — Emily Buchmann, engineering
Greensburg — Alexander Hoffman, psychology
Ligonier — Monica Valencia, chemistry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.