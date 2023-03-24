On March 17, soon-to-be graduates of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (Geisinger Commonwealth) learned their residency placements during the National Resident Matching Program’s Match Day, an event at which all fourth-year M.D. students around the country simultaneously open their envelopes to learn where they will spend the next three to seven years training in their chosen specialty, the Scranton campus reported this week.
Among the students who matched was Garrett Harter of Greensburg, who matched into Pediatrics at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in North Carolina.
“We are proud of the success of our Class of 2023,” said Julie Byerley, M.D., M.P.H., president and dean of the Geisinger Commonwealth and executive vice president and chief academic officer, Geisinger. “Our students matched into excellent local residency programs, as well as some of the most competitive and prestigious programs and specialties in the nation. I am pleased that 16 students matched at Geisinger. I am also happy to note that the 15 Abigail Geisinger Scholars in the Class of 2023 matched, and all will eventually work as Geisinger physicians serving our communities. And with more than half of our class matching into Pennsylvania residency programs, we are confident our school will expand the number of our graduates who return to care for our neighbors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.