Gavin Skwirut of Latrobe (15650) is among 85 students who participated in Baldwin Wallace University’s 21st annual Dance Marathon, the Berea, Ohio, campus reported this week.
As the largest philanthropy organization on campus, Dance Marathon brings together the community, students and local sponsors. All proceeds go to the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, which seeks to educate and reduce the transmission and cases of pediatric AIDS worldwide through life-saving treatments and tests. This year’s marathon raised nearly $14,000 for the cause.
Skwirut, a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School majoring in digital marketing and finance at BWU, danced for 12 hours, raising money and awareness.
The event featured live entertainment by SOL, Urban Dance Association, Formerly Candice, a Zumba instructor and a DJ. The dancers also enjoyed lip sync battles, Wii Switch tournaments, scavenger hunts and dance-offs.
Student director Kelsey Heichel had this to say about the marathon, “It was incredible to see how the BW community came together to help with this event. Most of the organizations on campus donated either a raffle basket or donated straight to the cause. We even had surrounding businesses sponsor us, including Front Street Social, Antonio’s Pizza, Autotrader and Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services. We had an incredible steering team, dancers and community that helped put on this event, and we honestly could not have done it without everyone’s support.”
