Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine conferred a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree upon Garrett Harter of Latrobe and more than 100 other students in the Class of 2023 at commencement ceremonies Sunday morning, May 7, at FM Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre, the Scranton campus reported Monday.
Julie Byerley, M.D., M.P.H., Geisinger Commonwealth’s president and dean, welcomed guests and graduates. She noted the resilience and fortitude of the Class of 2023, whose medical school years occurred almost entirely within the span we now call “the COVID era.” “Medicine is necessarily a calling to be among people, to accompany them and to support them,” she said. “Having to learn our profession partially on screens cannot have been easy. Yet this class did it and did it admirably. They are a dedicated group who have each demonstrated a commitment to service already.”
Chair of the school’s board of directors Virginia McGregor and Geisinger CEO Jaewon Ryu, M.D., also delivered remarks.
William Jeffries, Ph.D., provost and vice dean of education, together with Dr. Byerley, presented the commencement speaker, Old Forge native Catherine DeAngelis, M.D., with an honorary Doctor of Medical Arts degree.
Dr. DeAngelis is Johns Hopkins University distinguished service professor emerita, professor emerita at the Johns Hopkins University Schools of Medicine (Pediatrics) and School of Public Health (Health Policy and Management) and editor-in-chief emerita of JAMA, the Journal of the American Medical Association (2000-2011), serving as the first woman editor in chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.