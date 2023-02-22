Gage Redinger of Greensburg is among the students named to Ithaca College's fall 2022 dean's list, the Ithaca, New York, campus reported Feb. 15.
Requirements for Ithaca dean's list were not provided in the press release.
When contacted by email, college spokeswoman Danica Fisher replied, "Sorry it is different and dependent upon which school they are in, which is why it is not listed."
