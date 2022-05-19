Gabriella Skatell of Greensburg has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Mansfield University, the Tioga County campus reported this week.
Gabriella is a student in the Bachelor of Science — biology program.
To be named to the Mansfield dean’s list, a student “must be attending the university full-time and attain at least a 3.5 GPA (grade-point average) for the semester.”
