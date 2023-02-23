Four students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year, the Rochester, New York, campus announced Tuesday.
They are as follows:
Sarah Dill of Greensburg (15601), who is in the computing security program.
Myles Douglas of Latrobe (15650), the applied arts and sciences program.
Alex Hetrick of Greensburg (15601), the software engineering program.
Joey Testa of Latrobe (15650), the electrical engineering program.
RIT noted in an email, “Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA (grade-point average) is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of Incomplete, D or F, and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.”
