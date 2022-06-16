The University of Delaware, Newark, this week announced four students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area have been named to the university dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester:
Nicholas Foley of Latrobe (15650)
Janelle Hayward of Greensburg (15601)
Ashley Marne of Mount Pleasant (15666)
Gianna Richason of Greensburg (15601)
To meet eligibility requirements for the Delaware dean’s list, a student “must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA (grade-point average) of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.”
* * *
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper.
Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the info for verification.
