Former Youngstown pastor named dean of SHU School of Humanities

David von Schlichten, D.Min., Ph.D, associate professor of religious studies and coordinator of the Gender and Women’s Studies Program at Seton Hill University, has been appointed as the dean of the School of Humanities, Seton Hill President Mary C. Finger, Ed.D. announced Thursday.
Dr. von Schlichten’s tenure begins Jan. 1, 2023.
He takes over the role from Dr. Debra Faszer-McMahon, who will complete her tenure as dean at the end of the fall 2022 semester.
“David von Schlichten has served Seton Hill as a devoted faculty member for nearly 15 years, who has been committed to honoring the Catholic, Setonian mission of the university and its founders,” President Finger said. “David is also dedicated to ensuring that Seton Hill students receive a strong foundation in the liberal arts, which make them well-rounded, community-minded citizens.”
“I am truly honored and excited to be appointed the new dean of humanities at Seton Hill,” Dr. von Schlichten said. “I want to take this opportunity to thank outgoing Dean Debra Faszer-McMahon for her leadership. I will carry her wisdom with me as I begin this new role. The humanities prepare our students to be global citizens and lifelong learners. I am humbled to be a part of our students’ journeys to discovering their place in the world.”
Dr. von Schlichten joined the Seton Hill faculty in 2008 and has been actively involved with a variety of activities on campus, particularly those related to the university’s Catholic, Setonian mission and identity.
A scholar of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, he serves as a co-leader of the Journey with Elizabeth program, which aims to teach cohorts of Seton Hill faculty and staff about the life of Elizabeth Ann Seton and her importance and relevance to the work at Seton Hill University today over the course of an academic year.
A native of Easton, Northampton County, Dr. von Schlichten majored in English and religion at Drew University. He earned a Master of Arts in English from Kutztown University, a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from Lutheran Theological Seminary, a Doctor of Philosophy in English from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and a Master of Fine Arts in writing popular fiction from Seton Hill.
From 1997 to 2020, he served as a pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He is a former pastor of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Youngstown.
He has more than 200 publishing credits in various genres, and is an acclaimed, sought-after speaker who gives talks on “practicing allyship, excelling at caring during overwhelming times, and unleashing your inner genius for more effective writing at work.”
He was selected by the Class of 2022 to serve as its commencement speaker in May and offered remarks on one of his favorite topics, Elizabeth Ann Seton.
