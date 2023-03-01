Grace Binkey of Latrobe (15650) recently participated in the University of Findlay English IHSA show(s), the Findlay, Ohio, campus reported Monday.
The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association shows were held at the University of Findlay’s James L. Child Equestrian Complex in Findlay and Lake Erie College’s George M. Humphrey Equestrian Center in Mentor, Ohio.
Binkey’s results were second place in Limit Over Fences on day two of the Lake Erie College show.
UF competed against Albion College, Bowling Green State University, Kent State University, Lake Erie College, Thiel College, Tiffin University, University of Akron, and University of Toledo at both shows.
University of Findlay won High Point Team both days at the UF show with more than a 60-point region lead. UF also won Reserve High Point Team on day one and High Point Team on day two at Lake Erie’s show, resulting in winning the region and qualifying the team for Zones.
UF’s next competition is the English IHSA Regionals on March 11 at the University of Findlay.
