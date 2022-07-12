Three students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area qualified for the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Findlay, the Findlay, Ohio, campus announced Tuesday:
Leah Howard, Marissa Pellis and Faith Borbonus, all of Greensburg (15601).
To earn this achievement, a UF student "must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale."
