Westmoreland County Community College is offering a variety of continuing education courses starting in September.
Participants can select a class format that best suits their needs:
• In-person – courses will be held in a classroom at the Youngwood campus and other college centers. Students will need to wear masks.
• Online – courses will have start and end dates, and the class content can be accessed at the student’s leisure.
• Remote – courses will take place live using Zoom allowing interaction with the instructor and fellow students during class time.
The fall lineup features new classes including Hungarian Easter Egg Decorating with Beeswax, Portrait Drawing, Seasonal Cupcake Decorating, Fall Gardening for Extended Harvest, Fall Color in Landscape Plants, Winter Sowing and Natural Cleaning among many others.
The Business and Professional Development section includes a new Career Series for those interested in changing careers or moving up in their current job. Classes cover topics such as Resume Writing, Social Media for Job Searching, Interviewing 101, Effective Business Communication and Working with Customers. Other courses are being offered in computers, leadership, organizational management and professional certifications.
Health care and emergency services classes include numerous American Heart Association courses.
Personal enrichment classes cover topics including arts and crafts, fitness and health, food, languages and culture, law and money, and stress management among other areas.
The complete schedule of continuing education classes is available online at westmoreland.edu/coned. To register for classes, call 724-925-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.