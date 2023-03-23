University of Findlay student Faith Borbonus of Greensburg recently competed in a two-day Western Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) Semifinal Show at UF’s Dale Wilkinson Arena, the Findlay, Ohio, campus reported Wednesday.
University of Findlay won the title of Western IHSA Semifinal Champion against 24 participating colleges/universities.
Borbonus won second place in Individual Level 2 Horsemanship and earned second place in Team Open Horsemanship.
Day one included individual competitions and day two featured team competitions as well as one individual class, Open Horsemanship.
The top four individuals from each class and top four teams advance to the IHSA Nationals to be held May 4-7 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky.
(0) comments
