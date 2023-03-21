Faith Borbonus of Greensburg, a student at the University of Findlay, Ohio, recently participated in a Western Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association Regional Show at UF’s Dale Wilkinson Arena in Findlay, the campus reported over the weekend.
Borbonus won fifth place in Level II Ranch Riding, second place in Level II Horsemanship and finished at fifth place in the standings.
Competitors included Bowling Green State University, Kent State University, Lake Erie College and Thiel College.
UF’s team was named Zone 6 Region 1 Champions. With the top two spots of each division advancing, 10 UF riders qualified for the Western IHSA Semifinals held March 18-19 at the University of Findlay.
Coaches for UF’s western team include head coach Spencer Zimmerman and assistant coaches Kim Zimmerman, Brandon Morin, Meri Marsh and Leah Ely. The western team’s graduate assistant is Olivia Henning.
