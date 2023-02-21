Faith Borbonus of Greensburg recently participated in a Western IHSA Horse Show at the University of Findlay’s Dale Wilkinson Arena, the Findlay, Ohio, campus reported over the weekend. The January two-day show included competitors from Bowling Green State University, Kent State University, Lake Erie College, Thiel College and Tiffin University. UF’s team achieved Highpoint Team at this show and every show this season.
The Western Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association Regional Show will be held March 11 at UF’s Western Farm. Borbonus has qualified for the regional show in Level II Ranch Riding and Level II Horsemanship.
* * *
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the info for verification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.