Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, this week announced its fall 2021 dean’s list students.
In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, an Endicott student “must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below ‘C,’ have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester,” according to the Beverly, Massachusetts, campus.
Rachael Hines of New Alexandria is among those who met this standard for fall semester at Endicott, where Hines is majoring in communication.
She is the daughter of Leslie Hines and Albert Hines.
