Emmalee Lamolinara of Greensburg is a member of Ashland University’s Alpha Delta Pi, the Ashland, Ohio, campus announced Thursday.
Lamolinara is majoring in digital media production at Ashland and is a 2017 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
The purpose of Alpha Delta Pi is to “promote high levels of scholarship, service and sisterhood while living up to the ideals of their founders and developing strong personal character. Alpha Delta Pi’s activities include fundraisers for their philanthropy, visits to the Ronald McDonald House in Cleveland, the annual Ron-A-Thon and Silent Auction, Total Membership Education programs, participation in Alcohol Awareness programs, sisterhood retreats and various social gatherings.
“Membership in Alpha Delta Pi is open by invitation to female students who have a 2.8 high school GPA or a college GPA at or above Panhellenic average.”
