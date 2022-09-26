Emma Turin of Greensburg is one of 60 talented students selected as a Lebanon Valley College first-year mentor to guide first-year and transfer students through their early weeks at The Valley, the Annville campus reported Thursday.
Turin, a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science.
Starting with orientation weekend in August, first-year mentors are responsible for “assisting new students in succeeding personally, socially, and academically through connections to the college and their peers.”
New and transfer students are assigned to a smaller group of other students who likely share the same major. Every group is led by “a first-year mentor, an upper-class student who has displayed leadership ability and a willingness to assist new students during their first year of college. First-year mentors serve as positive role models and acquaint all new students with LVC’s structure, services, and culture.”
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the information for verification.
