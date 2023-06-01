Emma Turin of Greensburg is one of more than 300 undergraduate students who marked their academic success and achievements as part of Lebanon Valley College’s 154th commencement on Saturday, May 13, the Annville campus reported this week.
Turin, a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, received a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science summa cum laude from LVC.
In addition, Emma is one of more than 800 Lebanon Valley College students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester, the campus announced in a separate email. LVC dean’s list students “must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.”
Turin is pursuing a doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy at “The Valley.”
