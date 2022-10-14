Emma Turin of Greensburg was elected by the Lebanon Valley College student body to serve on Student Government during the 2022-23 academic year as the Class of 2023 secretary, the Annville campus reported Thursday.
Turin, a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science at The Valley.
According to the college, “Student Government is comprised of 36 full-time students. Twenty-seven upper-class students are elected from the student body each spring for a one-year term beginning in September. This includes four class officers, three class representatives, an equity representative, and a commuter representative from each class. Student Government officers are elected each spring from among the 27 upper-class students and in September for first-year students.
“One of Student Government’s major responsibilities is to foster understanding, communication and cooperation among students, faculty, and administrators. It serves as the channel for all student recommendations for establishing or changing policy and communicates these recommendations to the appropriate administrative offices or faculty committees.
“Student Government also approves the constitutions of all campus organizations, regulates the elections of student government members and class officers, and appoints student government members and other students to campus committees. They also plan activities and major campus-wide events, including Homecoming and Winter Formal.”
Learn more about life at LVC by visiting www.lvc.edu.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the information for verification.
