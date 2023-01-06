Emma Turin of Greensburg is one of more than 850 Lebanon Valley College students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester, the Annville campus reported Thursday.
Lebanon Valley dean’s list students “must maintain a GPA (grade-point average) of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.”
Turin is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science at The Valley and is a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School.
