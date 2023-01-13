Emma Hodge, a Mount Pleasant student majoring in psychology, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Cedarville University, the Ohio campus announced Wednesday.
Cedarville students receive this recognition for “obtaining a 3.5 GPA (grade-point average) or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.”
