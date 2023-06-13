The University of Alabama Department of Art and Art History, Tuscaloosa campus, over the weekend announced its scholarship award recipients for the upcoming academic year, 2023-24.
The department said, “Graduates, undergraduates and incoming freshmen in our degree programs in studio art, art history and our new BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts) degree in graphic design were awarded over $140,000 in scholarships, thanks to our generous donors.”
Ella Burkhart of Blairsville received the Mary M. Morgan Memorial Art Scholarship Fund and Windgate Charitable Foundation Endowed Studio Arts Scholarship. Burkhart is earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in studio art.
