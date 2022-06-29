Edinboro University recognized the Edinboro students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester, including the following from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area:
Djay Madden Williams of Latrobe 15650 (major: geology)
Jessica Rae Aul of Greensburg 15601 (major: art education)
Grace Elizabeth Maust of Ligonier 15658 (major: fine arts - studio arts illustration)
Mia Faith Parise of Greensburg 15601 (major: fine arts - applied media arts graphic and interactive design)
Hannah Blackburn of Greensburg 15601 (major: early childhood education)
Rachael Duncan of Blairsville 15717 (major: speech and hearing sciences)
Robert Charles Ansell of Greensburg 15601 (major: data analytics)
Amber Hill of Derry 15627 (major: social work)
Nicholas H. Johnston of Blairsville 15717 (major: nursing - BSN)
In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, Edinboro students “must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.”
Nearly 1,000 students earned dean’s list honors at Edinboro for the spring 2022 semester.
