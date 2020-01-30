Edinboro University this week released the names of students who achieved dean’s list status or graduation during the fall 2019 semester at Edinboro.
Commencement was held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Degrees were awarded to 452 graduates.
President Dr. Guiyou Huang presided over the morning undergraduate ceremony in McComb Fieldhouse and the afternoon graduate ceremony in Louis C. Cole Auditorium – Memorial Hall.
The Edinboro fall 2019 graduate from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area is:
Autumn A. Wilson, Derry
Meanwhile, Edinboro University fall 2019 dean’s list qualifiers from the Bulletin coverage area are:
Annika R. Milko, Latrobe
Hannah Blackburn, Cameron M. Clausner, Leah Marie Hammer and Jessica Rae Aul, all of Greensburg
Jennifer Rae Bechtold, Donegal
Julianne M. Prutz and Patrick A. Pyda, both of Mount Pleasant
Seneca L. Koos, Torrance
Julie E. Shirley, Blairsville
