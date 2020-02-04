Dr. Michael Urick, associate professor of management and operational excellence in St. Vincent College’s Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government, will serve as the featured speaker for Greater Latrobe/Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “Lunch and Learn” event 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Unity Township.
Urick’s presentation is titled “Leadership in an Operational Excellence Environment” and will address “the importance of understanding one’s environment in order to build influence and be a successful leader.” Special attention will be given for how to lead in, understand and move toward an Operational Excellence culture.
Urick teaches undergraduate and graduate classes related to organizational behavior, human resources, communication and conflict, organizational culture, operations and research methods, while he serves as the director of St. Vincent College’s Master of Science in Management: Operational Excellence (MSMOE) program, which was recently ranked among the top non-MBA graduate programs in the U.S.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting at SVC, Urick attended graduate school at Duquesne University, earning a MS in leadership and business ethics along with an MBA. He would then earn his Ph.D. in management from the University of Cincinnati.
Registration is $25 for Chamber members and $35 for non-members, with lunch included. Reservations are en-couraged and can be made online at www.latrobelaurelvalley.org/events. For details, call Lauren Gamrat at 724-537-2671.
