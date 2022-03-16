Bloomsburg University held its fall 2021 commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Haas Center for the Arts, Mitrani Hall, on campus, BU announced this week.
Dakota Carroll from Derry is one of 461 students (85 graduate students and 376 undergraduate students) who earned their degrees from the School of Graduate Studies, the Zeigler College of Business, the College of Education, the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Science and Technology.
Carroll graduated cum laude with a degree in professional sales and marketing.
