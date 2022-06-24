The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named more 277 students to its spring 2022 dean’s list, the McKean County campus reported Thursday.
Craig Faris, a computer information systems and technology student from Greensburg, is the qualifier from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area.
Pitt-Bradford dean’s list status is awarded to “students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.”
