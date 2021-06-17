Bucknell University, Lewisburg, presented degrees to more than 800 graduates at commencement on May 23, the campus announced Tuesday.
Courtney Andree from Saltsburg received a bachelor of science in computer science and engineering degree in computer science and engineering during the ceremony.
The university’s 171st commencement took place across three ceremonies spread throughout the day in Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium, allowing for proper social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Each ceremony honored graduates from Bucknell’s three colleges, with Arts & Sciences graduates at the first two ceremonies and Engineering, Freeman College of Management and master’s students recognized at the third. Dispersed seating on the football field was arranged for the graduates, as well as physically distanced pod seating for family and friends in the stands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.