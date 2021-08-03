In recent weeks, the Conemaugh School of Allied Health graduated 19 medical professionals, many of whom will continue to serve the local community.
Among the recent graduates, 10 completed training at the School of Medical Laboratory Science and nine trained at the School of Radiologic Technology. Both programs have a 100% job placement rate.
The 1889 Foundation awarded this year’s Medical Laboratory Science Scholarship to Victoria Maziarz and Cristie Bidelspach for demonstrating “excellence in academic performance in the pursuit of Medical Laboratory Science, excellence and proficiency in clinical performance, and professional behavior.”
Maziarz attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and will continue her career at Allegheny General Hospital.
Bidelspach attended Geneva College and will continue her career at Danville Geisinger Medical Center.
Among the Medical Laboratory Science graduates, three have decided to continue their careers with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, including Mario Fiorica, Sara Smith and Carolina Kennedy. Fiorica is a Johnstown resident and a University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown graduate. Also a Johnstown native, Smith completed her studies at Mount Aloysius. Kennedy is a graduate of Slippery Rock University and grew up in Freedom.
Among the Radiologic Technology graduates, Jenna Pavlosky and Autumn Yuzwa tied for the highest cumulative GPA, and Lillian Whitacre was recognized with the Outstanding Clinical Excellence Award. All three will remain with the Conemaugh Health System, which has also retained Lexie Ambrose of Ligonier and Nanty-Glo native Tiffany Laughard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.