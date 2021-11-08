Community invited to participate in Pitt-Greensburg’s Veterans Week events

The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg invites the public to join in honoring the service and sacrifices of U.S. Military Veterans through three events planned for the campus’s Veterans Week set for Nov. 8 through Nov. 12.
Participants are asked to register where requested, and can register online, by telephone (724-836-7188) or by email (UPGVeterans@pitt.edu). Include your name, a contact number, and the total number attending.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place for all indoor in-person events on campus.
• Wreath Ceremony — Monday, Nov. 8 – 11:30 a.m. – Chambers Hall flag poles
Veterans Week will open with the annual Wreath Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 8, at 11:30 a.m. The ceremony will be held at the Pitt-Greensburg campus flag poles located in front of Chambers Hall. Retired CSM Bart E. Womack is the keynote speaker for the ceremony, which will commemorate the Centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Registration is required.
Womack, now a resident of Pittsburgh, served in the U.S. Army for more than 29 years as a drill sergeant, Ranger instructor, relief commander, sergeant of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and culminating in dual roles as commandant and the 101st Airborne Division command sergeant major. A combat Iraq War veteran, he was awarded two Bronze Stars and the Combat Infantryman Badge with star.
“This year we not only honor our military and veteran community; we join our country in a special centennial commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, said Lisa Reffner, data and registrar specialist and the school certifying official for military and veterans benefits. “One hundred years ago, at the 11th hour, on the 11th day, of the 11th month, in the year 1921, the first Unknown Soldier from World War I was laid to rest at the tomb. Our speaker, retired CSM Bart Womack, not only served the U.S. Army with distinction for over 29 years as a professional soldier; he served as both a relief commander and sergeant of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”
In retirement, Womack continues to assist veterans to enhance their careers and excel in post-military life. He sits on the board of directors for Veterans Media Corp. and serves as an executive producer for The Veterans Channel. Womack is the co-founder, chair, and COO of the Armed Forces Equestrian Center, a nonprofit organization provides equine therapy for veterans, military families, and people with disabilities. Womack also works in the entertainment industry as an actor and military technical adviser. An author and screenplay writer, he wrote “Embedded Enemy” that documents the valuable lessons learned about situational awareness security to mitigate domestic terrorism.
• Reflections of Service—A Discussion — Tuesday, Nov. 9 – 7 p.m. – Mary Lou Campana Chapel and Lecture Center
Four panelists with a variety of experiences and perspectives will discuss “The First Casualty: Military Conflict, the Media and Public Opinion from World War II to Present Day.” Shaun Hall, the host and producer of the Veterans Breakfast Club, will moderate the discussion that will feature Benjamin Abel, Elizabeth Becker, Todd DePastino and Justin Merriman. Attendees are asked to register to attend this event.
Abel was born into an Army family, served five years on active duty as a psychological operations specialist following high school, and continued his service as an Army public affairs officer for another 15 years. In 2015, he left public service and currently teaches composition at East Carolina University.
Becker is an award-winning journalist and author who began her career as a war correspondent of The Washington Post in Cambodia, became the senior foreign editor of National Public Radio, and later a New York Times correspondent covering national security, foreign policy, agriculture and international economics. Her book “When the War was Over: Cambodia and the Khmer Rouge Revolution” is a six-year investigation of the historical and political roots of one of the 20th centuries worst genocides and includes first-hand reporting from the war and revolution, as well as her interviews with Pol Pot and other senior leaders. Because of her expertise, Becker was called to testify for the prosecution at the international criminal tribunal of the Khmer Rouge for genocide.
Her other books include “Overbooked: The Exploding Business of Travel and Tourism,” “America’s Vietnam War: A Narrative History” and “Bophana: Love in the Time of the Khmer Rouge” that is the basis of a documentary film by the Oscar-nominated director Rithy Panh.
DePastino is founder and executive director of the Veterans Breakfast Club, which holds veterans’ storytelling programs that are open to the public. He has a Ph.D. in American history from Yale University and is author of the award-winning “Bill Mauldin: A Life Up Front” (W.W. Norton) and several other books.
Pitt-Greensburg alumnus Merriman is an award-winning freelance photojournalist based in Pittsburgh and a founding member of American Reportage, a collective of documentary photojournalists specializing in comprehensive storytelling of the American experience. After covering the Sept. 11, 2001, crash of United Flight 93 near Shanksville, Merriman committed to chronicling the U.S. military’s War on Terror. He followed this story across the United States and into the conflict zones of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq. He also has covered life in Fidel Castro’s Cuba in 2002, India’s efforts to eradicate polio from its population, the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Pope Benedict XVI’s visit to Cuba in 2012, the 2013 conclave and election of Pope Francis in Rome, the second anniversary of Egypt’s revolution and subsequent unrest, and Russia’s invasion of Crimea and the international political crisis that unfolded in Ukraine in 2014. In 2015, he offered a look inside of the Guantanamo Bay detention camp and its uncertain future, and most recently, traveled the entire U.S. border with Mexico documenting issues on immigration.
• Annual Veterans Day Luncheon – Nov. 11 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Hempfield Room (Chambers Hall)
The Pitt-Greensburg Chapter of Phi Eta Sigma National Freshman Honor Society will host its annual Veterans Day Luncheon. Veterans and their family members are welcome to attend this event.
Pre-registration for this event is not required, but face coverings are required indoors until seated to eat lunch.
